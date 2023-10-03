HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amaravati Inner Ring Road case: High Court reserves judgment on Naidu’s bail plea, grants reprieve to Lokesh

While the counsel for Naidu has reiterated that the arrest is politically motivated, the Advocate-General has insisted that it is not a fit case for bail; Court orders CID to question Lokesh on October 10

October 03, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on October 3 (Tuesday) reserved its judgment on former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s anticipatory bail petition in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment case.

Advocate-General S. Sriram represented the CID, while senior Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra appeared for Mr. Naidu virtually.

Mr. Luthra reiterated that the arrest of Mr. Naidu was politically motivated, and hence his client should be enlarged on bail by invoking the provision of “deemed custody.”

Mr. Sriram said that even as per the judgments cited by Mr. Luthra, it was not a fit case to release Mr. Naidu on bail.

Upon conclusion of the arguments, Justice K. Suresh Reddy said he was keeping the bail plea in abeyance.

Meanwhile, TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh got a reprieve in the IRR case as the High Court ordered the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to postpone his questioning to October 10.

The court was dealing with a lunch motion petition through which Mr. Lokesh raised certain objections related to the contents of the notice issued to him by the CID under Section 41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The Judge imposed certain conditions to be followed by the CID in extracting information from the petitioner.

Mr. Lokesh was supposed to make himself available for the CID inquiry in Vijayawada at 10 a.m. on October 4.

Narayana’s bail extended

In the same case, the bail that had been granted by the High Court to former Minister P. Narayana was extended till October 16, to which date the matter was posted for further hearing.

Mr. Narayana was asked by the CID to be present for questioning, along with Mr. Lokesh, on October 4.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.