Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment scam case | Andhra Pradesh High Court allows CID to issue notice to Nara Lokesh 

September 29, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) on September 29 gave liberty to the CID to issue a notice under Section 41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh while disposing of his anticipatory bail plea in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment scam case.

The disposal of the petition by Justice K. Suresh Reddy came after a submission by the Advocate General S. Sriram that the CID was inclined to serve a notice under Section 41-A.

The CID is now preparing to issue notice to Mr. Lokesh in New Delhi where he had been camping for two weeks to find a way out of the corruption cases registered against him and his father and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu by CID, by consulting with his battery of lawyers while drumming up political support for their fight against alleged persecution by the State.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lokesh filed anticipatory bail petitions in the skill development scam and FiberNet scam cases in the HC and sought their expeditious hearing.

