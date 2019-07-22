Amaravati: ‘Govt. of Indiawithdrew request for aid’

Three days after it emerged that the World Bank (WB) “dropped without reasons” its plans to finance the Amaravati Sustainable Infrastructure and Institutional Development Project, the bank has stated that the Government of India withdrew its request regarding the project.

In a statement on Sunday, the World Bank said that the Government of India withdrew its request for financing the project, on July 15. The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has been informed that the proposed project is no longer under preparation following the government’s decision.

“The WB continues to support the State of Andhra Pradesh with over $1 billion programme that covers the health, agriculture, energy and disaster management sectors. This includes a new $328 million support to the State’s health sector signed with the Government of Andhra Pradesh on June 27, 2019.

As the new government sets its development priorities, we stand ready to provide whatever support the State and the Government of India might request,” the statement said.

‘Rampant corruption’

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office, in a statement, said that the main reasons behind the World Bank backing out of the Amaravati Capital City project were considered to be rampant corruption besides flouting of various socio-economic norms. The TDP government invited tenders for infrastructure development even before the World Bank loan.

The WB Team (Independent Accountability Mechanism), that had toured the proposed city area region from September 13 to 17, 2017, found many irregularities in the tender process which were heavily loaded in favour of contractors. The CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority) was asked to give an explanation by the World Bank team which visited the place and conducted a field-level investigation. The team found numerous irregularities in land pooling, utilisation of verdant agriculture land for other purposes, agriculture workers losing livelihood, serious environmental violations, the plan of the new proposed capital affecting the course of Krishna River and other issues. The Centre has expressed dismay over the World Bank Team inspections even before the loan sanction was finalised.

The government further said that the World Bank has given enough indications pointing at compensating the dropped $ 300-million loan for Capital city to other sectors and there is every possibility of an increase in the quantum of aid.