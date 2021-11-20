Amaravati farmers welcome PM’s decision on farm laws

They want Jagan to follow suit and drop the three-capital plan

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to withdraw the three controversial farm laws, Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti co-convener G. Tirupati Rao on Friday urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to follow suit and withdraw the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Repeal Act.

The farmers from Amaravati suspended their ongoing ‘maha padayatra’ against shifting the capital for the second day on Friday due to unabated rains.

The farmers were of the view that the Union and State governments should evolve policies and programmes that fulfil the aspirations of the people and not enact any piece of legislation that went against the larger interests of the people.

“In such a situation, those in power will have no option but to retract in the wake of the prolonged people’s struggles,” Mr. Rao said.

The YSRCP government too had no option but to scrap the CRDA Repeal Act in the wake of the struggle of the farmers from the Amaravati capital region, he added.

“The State government should give up its adamant stand and revoke its decision to establish three capitals. It should develop Amaravati as the sole capital of the State,” he said.

Welcoming the BJP’s support to their walkathon, the farmers, who camped at Gudlur in Prakasam district on Friday, wanted the Prime Minister, who had laid the stone for a world-class capital in Amaravati, to intervene and ensure justice for them too.

The ‘maha padayatra’ would resume from Gudlur on Saturday and enter Nellore district near Rajuvari Chintalapalem after covering a distance of 18 km.

Power subsidy

Meanwhile, All India Kisan Sabha Prakasam district secretary Vadde Hanuma Reddy demanded that the Centre drop its proposed amendment to the Electricity Act to phase out power subsidy to the farm sector.

He also demanded that Union Minister Ajay Mishra be dropped from the Cabinet in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh.