Amaravati farmers vow to step up stir for one capital

ONGOLE

17 November 2021 00:19 IST

Maha padayatra gets good response in Kandukur town; agitation enters 700th day

Farmers taking part in the ‘maha padayatra’ from Amaravati to Tirupati vowed to intensify their stir to exert pressure on the YSRCP government to announce Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh, as their agitation completed 700 days on Tuesday.

Eighty-year-old Rangammma, who had parted with her land for the capital in Amaravati was the cynosure of all eyes as she, along with other ryots, took part in the walkathon. The long march got a good response in Kandukur town of Prakasam district on Tuesday evening.

The morale of the Amaravati ryots got a boost with leaders of various parties including CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, CPI assistant secretary Muppala Nageswara Rao and former TDP MLA Divi Sivaram walking in tandem with them.

Mr. Ramakrishna urged the Centre, which had provided funds for the construction of capital in Amaravati, to direct the State government to drop the move of setting up three capitals. Perplexed as to how the leaders of the BJP could give ‘conflicting suggestions’ to party cadre, he said while Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reportedly asked the BJP workers to actively take part in the farmers’ stir, BJP national secretary in-charge of Andhra Pradesh Sunil Deodhar had made a suggestion to the contrary.

Instead of conceding the agitating farmers’ demand for continuing with the decision of previous TDP government on the capital based on a ‘consensus among all parties, including the YSRCP’, the ruling party now was planning parallel padayatras and public meetings, lamented Mr. Sivaram.

Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti Convenor A. Siva Reddy expressed confidence that the farmers would get justice as the High Court resumed hearing in the case challenging the Capital Regional Development Authority Repeal Act and the A.P. Decentralisation of the Development Act.

Meanwhile, blind-folded farmers joined by different sections of people including youth and women staged a demonstration during the 16th day of the maha padayatra. An all-region prayer meeting was also organised to mark the protracted struggle.

Support swelled for Amaravati farmers as the march resumed from Vikiralapeta. Local people including farmers taking a little break from rabi sowing operations, showered flower petals on the Amaravati farmers, broke coconuts and pumpkins before offering worship to the chariaot of Lord Venkateswara which was in forefront of the padayatra.