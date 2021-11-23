Amaravati farmers to continue stir

‘Govt. intends to come up with a fresh legislation on the capital issue’

Notwithstanding the decision of the Andhra Pradesh government to drop the move of setting up three capitals, the farmers from Amaravati who are on the ‘maha padayatra’ said that they would continue their stir with the demand of retaining Amaravati as the sole capital of the State.

“Our fight for justice will continue,” said the group of 157 farmers as their walkathon reached Konda Bitragunta on Monday.

Referring to the decision of the YSRCP government, the farmers who began their 22nd day padayatra from Kavali on Monday, said the government intended to come up with a fresh piece of legislation on the issue.

‘Jai Amaravati’ slogans reverberated in the air as the padayatra meandered through the dusty lanes of villages in Kavali revenue division. “According to our information, the government is in no mood to give a patient ear to our pleas for developing a world-class capital at Amaravati, making best use of the land pooled for the purpose,” said Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti co-convenor G. Tirupati Rao.

Taking inspiration from the farmers camping on the outskirts of New Delhi as part of their relentless struggle against the controversial farm laws, the farmers here also would continue the struggle on capital issue in different forms, he said.

“We have reposed faith in the judiciary which alone can ensure justice to us,” said Mr. Tirupati Rao, while referring to the hearing of the case relating to capital issue in Andhra Pradesh High Court.