Amaravati farmers submit memorandum to CRDA additional commissioner for payment of annuity

January 08, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A delegation of Amaravati farmers’ JAC and CPI submitting a memorandum to CRDA additional commissioner Shaik Aleem Basha at the CRDA office in Vijayawada on Monday.

A delegation of Amaravati farmers’ JAC and CPI submitting a memorandum to CRDA additional commissioner Shaik Aleem Basha at the CRDA office in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S Giri

A delegation of Amaravati farmers’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) submitted a memorandum to Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) additional commissioner Shaik Aleem Basha regarding the payment of annuity and development of the plots allotted to them in the capital region, at the CRDA office, in Vijayawada on Monday.

The farmers demanded that the CRDA immediately pay the annuity due for May 2023, their plots be developed, and necessary infrastructure created as per the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) rules, in tune with the commitment given by the State government when implementing the LPS.

Earlier, farmers’ JAC leaders Puvvada Sudhakar, Dhanekula Rama Rao, Bellamkonda Narasinga Rao, Kallam Rajasekhar Reddy, G. Anitha, G. Ramesh Babu, G. Jayakrishna and K. Satish along with CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, assistant State secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao, and other party leaders apprised Mr. Basha of the plight of those who gave their lands for the development of Amaravati as the green field capital city.

