Amaravati farmers stage protest at CRDA office in Thullur

A large number of farmers and labourers from Amaravati staged a demonstration in front of the CRDA office at Thullur on Saturday demanding payment of pending pensions and annual lease amounts, and provision of houses and livelihood.

They also insisted that Amaravati be retained as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh, and various assurances given to those who parted with lands under the pooling scheme should be fulfilled.

Expressing solidarity with the protestors, CPI (M) leader Ch. Babu Rao said both the Central and State governments cheated the people of Amaravati by reneging on their commitments.

He observed that there was neither agriculture in Amaravati nor sustainable means of livelihood to the beneficiaries of Land Pooling Scheme. Development activity in Amaravati had come to a standstill as the State government distanced itself from the projects planned and executed to some extent by the TDP government.

At least now, the government should realise the consequences of ‘three capitals’ and revive the development of Amaravati, Mr. Babu Rao demanded.

CPI (M) leaders M. Ravi, M. Bhagya Raju, and V. Venkateswara Rao were present.