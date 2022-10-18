Amaravati farmers seek Rahul’s support for their stir

ADVERTISEMENT

The farmers from Amaravati agitating for the location of the State capital at Amaravati and the tribal people displaced from the Polavaram Project site met the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra at Alur and represented to him their problems.

Mr. Gandhi assured the Polavaram displaced persons of help securing an R&R package for them and sanctioning one when Congress comes to power if it was not done before that. He said the BJP government had delayed it beyond a reasonable timeframe even after it was part of the A.P. Reorganisation Act of 2014.

One State One Capital

The Congress is bound by its policy of “one capital for one State” and would abide by that to support the agitation of the Amaravati farmers, Mr. Gandhi said. He assured the farmers of the Congress support in their legal fight to resolve their problems.