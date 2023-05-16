ADVERTISEMENT

Amaravati farmers protest police deployment in R5 Zone

May 16, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

Tension prevailed in Amaravati on Tuesday after the Andhra Pradesh government deployed police forces at Krishnayapalem village where farmers have been continuing their relay hunger strike opposing the changes done in the Master Plan and allocation of the house sites to the poor in the R5 Zone instead of the R3 Zone. 

Amaravati Farmers JAC convener Puvvada Sudhakar alleged that the government was terrifying them by deploying police and trying to suppress their peaceful agitation.

Dalit JAC convener Gaddam Martin alleged that the YSRCP government had been allocating land to the poor as a part of a conspiracy to halt the progress of Amaravati. 

Meanwhile, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh, along with YSRCP leaders and government officials, inspected a layout at Krishnayapalem village in the R5 Zone. During their visit, farmers raised slogans against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the State government.

