ADVERTISEMENT

Amaravati farmers protest as A.P. CM launches construction of houses for poor in R5 Zone

July 24, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - GUNTUR

We are not against the interests of the poor, but the government should develop the returnable lands of farmers and ensure justice, says Amaravati Farmers’ JAC Convener P. Sudhakar

Sambasiva Rao M.

Farmers from Amaravati region who had parted their land for the construction of the capital city staged protests on July 24 (Monday) even as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone for the construction of houses for the poor under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme in the R5 Zone. They also released black balloons and wore black clothes as a mark of their protest over the government’s decision.

The farmers had parted with their agricultural lands under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) for the construction of the capital during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime.

They have been protesting even since Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the decision of the government to set up three capitals—Legislative capital at Amaravati, Executive capital in Visakhapatnam and Judicial capital in Kurnool. The TDP also extended support to the farmers’ protest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the government gave land to the weaker sections instead of developing the capital city as per the Master Plan, Amaravati Farmers’ JAC Convener P. Sudhakar said that they were not against the interest of the poor. However, they were demanding justice for the farmers who had parted with their land. The State government should develop the returnable lands of farmers and ensure justice, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US