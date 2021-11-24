Amaravati farmers plan State-wide stir

‘We will face all cases foisted on us legally’

The farmers from Amaravati have vowed to launch a State-wide march on the completion of their ‘maha padayatra’ to Tirumala demanding that Amaravati be retained as the single capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Upset with the reports that government intended to introduce a more comprehensive legislation in place of the revoked three-capital Act, Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti co-convenor G. Tirupati Rao said that the farmers would intensify their agitation by organising more padayatras to cover the entire State.

The walkathon of the farmers resumed from Konda Bitragunta after offering prayers to Lord Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy on Tuesday. “In the next leg of the march, we have planned to cover Dwaraka Tirumala, Annavaram and Simhachalam,” he said on reaching Sunnapubati village for a night halt after covering a distance of 14.5 km.

Legal scrutiny

Mr. Tirupati Rao contended that the three-capital Act was revoked as those in power feared that it would not stand legal scrutiny. He questioned the reported decision of the government to revive the State Legislative Council, after urging the Centre to do away with the Upper House when it did not have a majority.

A large number of fishermen expressed solidarity with the farmers as the padayatra meandered through Alluru and Isakapalem among other villages.

“We are not against decentralised development. All we want is that the capital should be located where the land was pooled for the purpose,” said Mr. Tirupati Rao.

The farmers were perplexed as to why the police personnel were creating hurdles. “We will face all 3,000 cases foisted on us legally,” said a group of farmers.