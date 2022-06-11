Amaravati farmers offer prayers at newly-built TTD temple

They pray for realisation of their long-cherished wish of single capital

Farmers and residents of the villages located in the Amaravati capital region at the Sri Venkateswara temple at Venkatayapalem, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Farmers from 29 villages located in the Amaravati capital region and leaders of the Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Saturday visited the newly-built Sri Venkateswara temple at Venkatapalem by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and prayed for the deity’s blessings in realisation of their long-cherished wish to see Amaravati as the sole and only capital of Andhra Pradesh.

They raised slogans of “Build Amaravati” and “Save Amaravati” and with folded hands, prayed to the deity to help realise their plea. The JAC leaders said the “Lord’s darshan on the first Saturday after the formal inauguration of the temple will bring good result”.

Referring to the recent farmers’ 45-day-long maha padayatra from Amaravati to Tirumala, they said it had coincided with a verdict given by the State High Court on the Amaravati issue in favour of the farmers.

They said the overall development of Amaravati as the capital of the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh State was the aspiration of the 5 crore people of the State and the JAC would take their prolonged struggle to its logical end.

“Building of a Venkateswara temple here by the TTD is an indication that ‘Venkanna’ has recognised the sacrifices made by the local farmers and he would support our cause in the future also,” said one of the women member.