Amaravati farmers offer prayers at Goddess Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada  

Scores of farmers, who had parted with their lands for the construction of capital city in Amaravati, had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga at the temple at Indrakeeladri here on June 23 (Sunday), in fulfilment of their vow to offer prayers if the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, which pledged support to Amaravati as the sole capital of the State, came to power.

The farmers reached the temple on foot carrying ‘pongal’ on their heads and holding portraits of the Goddess, starting at Thullur in the early hours.

The farmers and farm workers from the 29 capital villages, including a large number of women, took part in the padayatra.

Dig at YSRCP govt.

They recalled that the YSR Congress Party government had suppressed their agitations violently and foiled a similar padayatra to the temple on January 10, 2020. A bloody clash had then ensued with the police at Rayapudi.

The farmers invoked the blessings of the Goddess and wished that the government would fulfill their aspiration of having a vibrant capital city on the lands given by them under the Land Pooling Scheme.