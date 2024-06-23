GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amaravati farmers offer prayers at Goddess Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada  

The farmers and farm workers from 29 villages embark on a padayatra from Thullur in the early hours, carrying ‘pongal’ on their heads and a portrait of the Goddess in their hands, and worship at Indrakeeladri; they have taken a vow to do so if the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance comes to power as it has pledged its support to Amaravati as sole capital of State

Published - June 23, 2024 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Farmers starting their march from the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on the Seed Access Road in Amaravati to the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Farmers starting their march from the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on the Seed Access Road in Amaravati to the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Scores of farmers, who had parted with their lands for the construction of capital city in Amaravati, had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga at the temple at Indrakeeladri here on June 23 (Sunday), in fulfilment of their vow to offer prayers if the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, which pledged support to Amaravati as the sole capital of the State, came to power.

The farmers reached the temple on foot carrying ‘pongal’ on their heads and holding portraits of the Goddess, starting at Thullur in the early hours.

The farmers and farm workers from the 29 capital villages, including a large number of women, took part in the padayatra.

Dig at YSRCP govt.

They recalled that the YSR Congress Party government had suppressed their agitations violently and foiled a similar padayatra to the temple on January 10, 2020. A bloody clash had then ensued with the police at Rayapudi.

The farmers invoked the blessings of the Goddess and wished that the government would fulfill their aspiration of having a vibrant capital city on the lands given by them under the Land Pooling Scheme.

