Amaravati farmers march braving intermittent rain

ONGOLE

17 November 2021 23:53 IST

Raghavulu dares Jagan to order referendum on three capitals

Undeterred by rain, farmers from Amaravati continued their long march to Tirupati seeking divine intervention for retaining Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Walking in tandem with the farmers on the 17th day of the long march for some distance as an expression of solidarity, Communist Party of India (Marxist) polit bureau member B.V. Raghavulu challenged the YSR Congress Party government to order a referendum on its three capital policy. “'Let the people decide whether they want capital at one place or three different places,” he said.

“'The interest of the people and the State should be paramount and not that of political parties,” he asserted drawing loud cheers from the farmers who resumed their “court to temple Mahapadayatra” from Kandukur town to Gudlur, and covered a distance of 16 km. “Utter confusion will only prevail if a decision taken by one government is reversed by the government that succeeds,” he opined.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Raghavulu, who rode a bullock cart along with former TDP MLA Divisivaram, maintained that Amaravati was best suited for locating the capital being equidistant from all corners of the State. The State government was not in a position to develop the required infrastructure for capital at three different places as it faced a severe cash crunch post-bifurcation, he said.

The 157 walkers from the erstwhile capital region marched enthusiastically on the water-logged roads, evoking good response from fellow farmers in villages en route. Local people filled the walkers with enthusiasm by playing “dappu” and “kolattam” and offered refreshments. They also showered flower petals on the walkers and broke coconuts and pumpkins after offering harathi to the chariot of Lord Venkateswara which was in the forefront.