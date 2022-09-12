Amaravati farmers launch padayatra 2.0

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
September 12, 2022 20:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Amaravati farmers participating in maha padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavilli, at Venkatapalem village near VIjayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

ADVERTISEMENT

Amaravati farmers on Monday kickstarted their second edition of padayatra demanding that the State government continue Amaravati as the Capital of Andhra Pradesh, at Venkatapalem village, near here. The farmers  began the padayatra after offering prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Several farmers gathered at Venkatapalem before starting their walkathon christened as “Amaravati to Arasavilli yatra”. The  60-day-long ‘Maha Padayatra’ would cover  north coastal districts of the State. The journey will cover 15 km on the first day. It will reach Arasavilli in Srikakulam district on November 11.

BJP leader and former minister Kamineni Srinivas, CPI national secretary K. Narayana, and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During phase-1, the farmers took out a padayatra to Tirupati in Rayalaseema. Last year, the farmers undertook a 45-day long padayatra titled ‘Nyayasthanam (High Court) to Devasthanam (Tirumala temple)‘.  Now, they  have decided to tour north coastal districts to seek support from locals.

The padayatra had been launched to mark the completion of 1,000 days of protests in Amaravati. The farmers had been demanding that the State government retain Amaravati as the single capital city of the State and develop other regions with additional infrastructure.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Political parties, including TDP, Jana Sena Party, BJP, CPI and CPI(M), have extended their support to the farmers’ padayatra.

Initially, the Director General of Police (DGP ) had turned down the permission to farmers to take up yatra citing the volatile political situation in the State. However, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, on Friday, directed the DGP to give permission to Amaravati Parirakshna Samithi (APS) for its Maha Padayatra.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app