Amaravati farmers have given a fitting reply to Naidu: Minister

The farmers of Amaravati have given a fitting reply to TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar has said.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Anil Kumar, who is also district in-charge Minister, said the people of the State would react in a similar way if Mr. Naidu did not change his attitude and approach towards issues concerning the State.

‘Money swindled’

The TDP government had pooled several acres of fertile land in Amaravati in the name of development, but constructed only a few temporary structures. Thousands of crores of rupees had been swindled in the process, the Minister alleged.

Taking objection to Mr. Naidu’s State-wide tour, he said the former Chief Minister was out to spread false information on the YSRCP government.

Defections in TDP

On the defections in the TDP, Mr. Anil Kumar said the party, which had no objection when its Rajya Sabha members had joined the BJP, was making a hue and cry when one of its MLAs decided to join the YSRCP.

Referring to the pending irrigation projects, he said, “We will make sure that Rayalaseema is not water-deficient in five years.”

“The government has plans to widen all the existing canals. We are also planning to increase the capacity of the Pothyreddypadu head regulator,” he said.

On the demand to shift the High Court and locate the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), which is at present functioning from Hyderabad, in Kurnool, he said, “The expert committee will look into the High Court issue and the KRMB issue will be taken up by the Chief Minister.”

Earlier, Mr. Anil Kumar met the MLAs and district authorities to discuss the appointment of market yard chairpersons. He said these appointments would follow the roster, and women would be given 50% reservation.