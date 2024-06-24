Amaravati farmers embark on a padayatra to Tirumala

A large group of local farmers, mostly women, embarked on a Kruthagnatha Padayatra (thanksgiving foot march) from Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Venkatapalem of Amaravati to Tirumala, on Monday.

Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar, who flagged off the foot march, said that the farmers were deeply distressed by former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal to shift the capital out of Amaravati, and the return of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to power, which intends develop Amaravati as the single capital city, is a big relief for them. Thus, the farmers were marching to Tirumala to offer prayers to the Lord of the Seven Hills.

Amaravati JAC leader Puvvada Sudhakar said the farmers suffered during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime and believed that good times have returned with the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance assuming power.

They are now going to pray that the government headed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan successfully develops Amaravati as the capital, which had been stalled by Mr. Jagan.

The padayatra was to “express gratitude to God for answering their prayers” and it was targeted for completion in three weeks.

