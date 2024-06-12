GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Amaravati farmers celebrate Naidu’s return to power, conclude their 1,631-day agitation

Members of Amaravati JAC distribute sweets and dance in joy; villagers in the capital region glue themselves to the televisions to watch the swearing-in proceedings live

Published - June 12, 2024 09:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Amaravati farmers ending their agitation at Tulluru on Wednesday.

Amaravati farmers ending their agitation at Tulluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Members of the Amaravati JAC celebrated the formation of the new government by the TDP-led alliance, in the capital region on June 12 (Wednesday).

The JAC members, including several women, distributed sweets and celebrated after TDP national president and leader of NDA alliance N. Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in Chief Minister, at a programme held at Kesarapalli village.

Amaravati farmers sprinkled colours, danced in joy and celebrated the occasion. A festive atmosphere was seen in the capital region villages with Mr. Naidu returning to power in the State.

Villagers glued themselves to the televisions in the capital region watching the swearing-in proceedings live. Many farmers attended the swearing-in ceremony at Kesarapalli in Krishna district.

Meanwhile, farmers ended their 1,631-day agitation. Farmers of 29 villages, who had parted with their lands for the construction of the capital city, launched an agitation at Thullur, Velagapudi and Mandadam demanding that Amaravati be continued as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

“About 200 cases are pending against the agitating farmers. Many of them have been arrested and released on bail. We faced much humiliation in the last few years,” said Sudhakar, a farmer.

“We protested against the three capitals proposed by the YSRCP government. Thousands of farmers gave lands for setting up capital in Amaravati,” said a woman farmer.

Another farmer, Satyanarayana, said people taught a lesson to the anti-farmer YSRCP government. We are happy that Mr. Naidu announced that Amaravati would be the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh, he said.

