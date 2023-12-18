Amaravati farmers’ agitation completes four years amidst policy turmoil

December 18, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - GUNTUR

The agitation by the Amaravati farmers, who relinquished their lands under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) in 2014 for the construction of Andhra Pradesh’s capital city, completed its fourth year on December 17.

The farmers had contributed their lands under the LPS, an unique initiative introduced by then Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, where the government promised a partnership to landowners instead of compensation under the Land Acquisition Act.

Originally conceptualised to streamline the establishment of the capital and minimise investment in land acquisition, the LPS assured the farmers developed returnable plots in the emerging city. However, the scenario changed with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) taking up the reins of the State after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) crashed out of power in the 2019 elections, and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ascending to the Chief Minister’s post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three capitals proposal

With allegations of an Amaravati land scam being levelled against TDP leaders during Mr. Naidu’s tenure, the YSRCP government halted ongoing works in the capital city region. On December 17, 2019, Mr. Jagan announced a policy shift, proposing three capitals for Andhra Pradesh. According to his proposal, Visakhapatnam would be the ‘executive capital’ of the State, housing the Secretariat and key government departments, while Kurnool would become the ‘judicial capital’, with the High Court being relocated there. Amaravati, meanwhile, would continue to function as the ‘legislative capital’ of the State, housing the State Assembly.

This decision, Mr. Jagan explained, was taken to ensure equitable development of all three regions in the State. However, it triggered widespread protests from farmers and the opposition parties, resulting in a long drawn-out agitation.

P. Sudhakar, convener of Amaravati Farmers’ Joint Action Committee (JAC), said that the farmers’ resistance included filing of writ petitions in the High Court and Supreme Court, road protests, and two padayatras. Despite facing over 250 police cases, they persisted in their daily agitation, even during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that the protests were being continued every day in every village of the capital city region.

Tadipaneni Suresh, a farmer from Thullur village who had contributed six acres under LPS, contended that if the State government genuinely cared for the region’s grievances and was committed to Amaravati’s development, such prolonged agitations would have been unnecessary. He highlighted the farmers’ trust in the political process, noting that despite the capital being established by TDP, the people in the region had voted for the YSRCP in 2019.

Ramineni Govindamma, a woman farmer at the Thullur protest camp, reflected on the transformative shift in their lives, from staying indoors to taking to the streets since December 2019. She added that despite facing humiliations from ruling party leaders and police, the women farmers in the region hoped that Amaravati would remain as the only capital for Andhra Pradesh.

The farmers observed that in the upcoming general elections, the return of TDP to power would ensure Amaravati remains the sole capital, and their lands receive the promised development.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.