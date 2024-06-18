GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amaravati farmers accord grand welcome to Pawan Kalyan

The Deputy Chief Minister visits Water Resources Department’s guesthouse which will be be made his camp office, meets Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat

Published - June 18, 2024 08:26 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan taking part in a rally in Amaravati on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan taking part in a rally in Amaravati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

 

The Amaravati farmers accorded a grand welcome to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, who also holds Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology potfolios.  

The people of the region still remember the assurance given about four years back by Mr. Pawan Kalyan that he would ensure that Amaravati remains as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh.

He made this promise when then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed three capitals for the State and halted the development of Amaravati.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Pawan Kalyan visited the GuestHouse of Water Resources Department in Vijayawada, which would be converted as his camp office. Shashibhushan Kumar, Principle Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, K. Kanna Babu, Commissioner PR&RD welcomed Mr. Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada.  

Later, Mr. Pawan Kalyan took part in a rally from Vijayawada to the Secretariat at Velagapudi. The Amaravati farmers welcomed him with a giant garland as his convoy reached the Seed Access Road in Amaravati. They showered flowers on him.  

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Ministers Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Ministers Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

After reaching the Secretariat, Mr. Pawan Kalyan, along with Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Durgesh visited the second block in the Secretariat where chambers would be allocated to him.

