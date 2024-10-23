Amaravati Drone Summit exceeds expectations with over 11,000 attendees

The Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, hosted by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, has surpassed all expectations, drawing an impressive turnout of over 11,000 visitors. K. Dinesh Kumar, Managing Director of the AP Drone Corporation, hailed the two-day event as a resounding success, expressing gratitude to everyone who contributed to its achievement, during his concluding remarks at the summit at Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

He said that the summit featured more than 4,000 active participants and 62 expert panelists from various industries who led key discussions and provided valuable insights.

The summit, aligned with the vision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, was a platform to explore advancements in drone technology and its applications across sectors. Mr. Dinesh Kumar thanked Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu and Minister for Investment and Infrastructure B.C. Janardhan Reddy for their support.

Acknowledging the efforts of government officials, police, AP Fiber Net, Drone Corporation, and RTGS personnel, he also extended special thanks to the media for their role in promoting the event. He noted that the success of the summit has inspired plans for more such events in the future.