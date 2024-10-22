Amaravati Drone Summit commences, focus on technological innovations

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu along with Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu commenced the two-day Drone Summit at Amaravati, the State capital city, on Tuesday (October 22, 2024)

The Summit is being organised by Union Ministry of Civil Aviation in coordination with the A.P. Drones Corporation on October 22 and 23, where the government is releasing a concept note on Drone Policy, exchange Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), organise a drone expo, conduct panel discussions, workshops and chats by experts, apart from laser shows.

The Summit has been giving priority to showcase innovation in drone technology, which will contribute for effective delivering services in different sectors.

Government officials from various departments of Andhra Pradesh and Union Government are participating in debates and they are going to explain the opportunities for investments in various sectors like agriculture, water resources management and others.

The Summit is being attended by the major drone manufacturing, service and technology developing companies.