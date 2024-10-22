GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amaravati Drone Summit commences, focus on technological innovations

The Summit is being organised by Union Ministry of Civil Aviation in coordination with the A.P. Drones Corporation.

Published - October 22, 2024 12:04 pm IST - AMARAVATI 

Sambasiva Rao M.
Organisers making arrangements for the drone show at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada.

Organisers making arrangements for the drone show at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu along with Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu commenced the two-day Drone Summit at Amaravati, the State capital city, on Tuesday (October 22, 2024)

The Summit is being organised by Union Ministry of Civil Aviation in coordination with the A.P. Drones Corporation on October 22 and 23, where the government is releasing a concept note on Drone Policy, exchange Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), organise a drone expo, conduct panel discussions, workshops and chats by experts, apart from laser shows. 

The Summit has been giving priority to showcase innovation in drone technology, which will contribute for effective delivering services in different sectors.

Government officials from various departments of Andhra Pradesh and Union Government are participating in debates and they are going to explain the opportunities for investments in various sectors like agriculture, water resources management and others. 

The Summit is being attended by the major drone manufacturing, service and technology developing companies.

Published - October 22, 2024 12:04 pm IST

Related Topics

technology (general) / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.