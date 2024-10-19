Amaravati development: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu sets three-year deadline  

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has set a three-year deadline for completing the development of the greenfield capital city Amaravati at an estimated cost of ₹52,000 crore, while expressing his commitment to transform Visakhapatnam into a financial hub and have a High Court Bench established in Kurnool.

Launching the capital city reconstruction works, starting with the unfinished G+7 building at Rayapudi, where the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) head office would be set up, on Saturday (October 19, 2024), Mr. Naidu said the previous government had ruined Amaravati as part of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vindictive politics between 2019 and 2024.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-Jana Sena Party (JSP)-BJP alliance, which came to power with a stunning mandate, faced the daunting task of rebuilding Amaravati. The government’s coffers were empty and the resultant financial crunch created a difficult situation.

Fortunately, the Central Government has not only pledged its support to the development of Amaravati but was also acting fast even as the State Government was carefully tackling the situation with its shoestring Budget.

The investor confidence has been restored following the formation of the NDA Government in Andhra Pradesh and the World Bank and other lending agencies were willing to extend a helping hand.

Buoyed by this, the State Government was proceeding with enhanced vigour to develop Amaravati as one of the world’s best cities, for which a plan similar to New Delhi’s Central Vista Project was drafted with a futuristic vision.

Further, Mr. Naidu said the TDP Government had, in 2014-19, pooled 34,241 acres of land from 29,881 farmers and acquired about 4,300 acres. Besides, nearly 15,167 acres of government land was provided for the capital project. All the hard work done in that period had been wasted by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Nevertheless, he (Mr. Naidu) said he was dedicated to shaping Amaravati as a capital city where the present and future generations would flourish with the cooperation of the people and other stakeholders.

Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana, Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar, Amaravati Development Corporation Chairperson D. Lakshmi Parthasarathy, CRDA Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar and Guntur District Collector S. Nagalakshmi were present.

