Amaravati court cases will go on, says TDP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC P. Ashok Babu on Monday asserted that curtains would not come down on the Amaravati agitation simply because the YSRCP government has withdrawn the three capitals’ decision and CRDA Repeal Acts in the Assembly.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Mr. Ashok Babu said that the hundreds of cases filed against the shifting of the capital would continue in court as long as the problems of the Amaravati farmers were not resolved. Justice should be ensured to the farmers as per the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act, 2014, he said.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the Assembly today that they were going to bring a better and comprehensive bill on decentralisation. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy clearly indicated that his government was not going back on trifurcation of Capitals. The CRDA Repeal Act was withdrawn apparently because the government’s arguments in the High Court were losing ground day by day,” Mr. Ashok Babu said.

The TDP MLC asserted that the YSRCP government was worried over the growing public support for the Amaravati farmers’ Maha Padayatra. The ‘Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam’ yatra was receiving rousing reception from all sections of people, he said.