ADVERTISEMENT

Amaravati Capital JAC condemns attack on BJP leader

April 01, 2023 06:51 am | Updated 06:51 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Convener of the Amaravati Capital Joint Action Committee Puvvada Sudhakara Rao has condemned the attack on BJP national secretary Satya Kumar allegedly by the ruling YSRCP activists.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Sudhakara Rao said it was an inhuman act. “The attack is a fallout of the protest being carried out by the Amaravati farmers demanding that it be declared as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

“The Amaravati agitation is a peaceful protest and there is no scope for violence,” he said, and maintained that the farmers and JAC were against violence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The peaceful protest of the farmers is visible at each and every stage for the last 1,200 days, and the farmers have not even touched the flexis of the Chief Minister and other YSRCP leaders. Provocation is not good for society,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US