Amaravati Capital JAC condemns attack on BJP leader

April 01, 2023 06:51 am | Updated 06:51 am IST - GUNTUR

Convener of the Amaravati Capital Joint Action Committee Puvvada Sudhakara Rao has condemned the attack on BJP national secretary Satya Kumar allegedly by the ruling YSRCP activists.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Sudhakara Rao said it was an inhuman act. “The attack is a fallout of the protest being carried out by the Amaravati farmers demanding that it be declared as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

“The Amaravati agitation is a peaceful protest and there is no scope for violence,” he said, and maintained that the farmers and JAC were against violence.

“The peaceful protest of the farmers is visible at each and every stage for the last 1,200 days, and the farmers have not even touched the flexis of the Chief Minister and other YSRCP leaders. Provocation is not good for society,” he said.