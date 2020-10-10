Amaravati capital is acceptable to all regions, says TDP MLC Jagadish

The Telugu Desam Party senior leader and MLC Dwarapureddy Jagadish on Saturday asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue Amaravati as capital of Andhra Pradesh, saying perfect infrastructure was developed in the region and it had been convenient for people of all 13 districts.
Addressing a media conference in Parvatipuram of Vizianagaram district, he alleged that Mr. Reddy’s decision to develop three capitals would not be feasible in Mr. Reddy’s tenure since he had no support from other regions.
"Amaravati farmers sacrificed their lands for developing a capital for residual A.P. and protect its pride. Their fight for the last 300 days is being appreciated by all districts including North Andhra region. The Government is supposed to withdraw its three capital proposal and do justice to farmers as well as State," Mr. Jagadish said.
He alleged that the Chief Minister was violating constitutional obligations and framework for his own political gains. "The Supreme Court of India and A.P. High Court have strongly objected to his misdeeds in the administration. But no change is found in his style of functioning,” he alleged.
