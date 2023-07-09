Amaravati agitation is meant for protecting real estate interests, alleges YSRCP MP

July 09, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Nandigam Suresh has alleged that the Amaravati agitation was being organised only to save the interests of real estate dealers.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP office at Tadepalli near here on Sunday, Mr. Suresh said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for the plight of farmers.

“Mr. Naidu had destroyed the agricultural fields for his vested interests. The lands were forcibly taken by the previous TDP government to develop the capital region. Many committees and experts opined that the decision to pool that agricultural lands in Amaravati region would lead to food scarcity, but Mr. Naidu went ahead with his plans. He constructed a temporary Secretariat as permission was not possible in that region. The sole objective was to push the real estate there,” he alleged.

Taking exception to the comments made by former Minister Nakka Anand Babu against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a ‘paid tent’ in Amaravati region, Mr. Suresh said that they were claiming it as a 1,300-day agitation. “Who is participating in the protest except those who have been posing for photographs? It is an irony that they are calling it a 1300-day agitation for one temporary secretariat. They are collecting huge funds from abroad with their fake agitation,” said Mr. Suresh.

“Dalits are living in Rayalaseema and north coastal Andhra too, not just in Amaravati. Mr. Anand Babu should watch his words,” he added.

