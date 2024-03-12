ADVERTISEMENT

Amarajeevi Foundation urges government to keep Potti Sriramulu statue in A.P. Assembly premises

March 12, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Amarajeevi Foundation members offering floral tributes to Potti Sriramulu portrait in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Sri Amarajeevi Foundation Vizianagaram district president Alavelli Sekhar and general secretary Samudrala Nagaraju on Tuesday urged the State government to take steps to keep the Potti Sriramulu statue in A.P. Legislative Assembly premises.

The foundation felicitated philanthropist and senior advocate Boddu Satyanarayana as part of weeklong celebrations on the eve of Potti Sriramulu’s birth anniversary to be celebrated on March 16 (Saturday).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sekhar also urged the Union government to accord Bharata Ratna to Mr. Sriramulu, as he had sacrificed his life for the freedom movement and for the creation of separate State. The association’s treasurer Dims Raju, Panchamukha Anjaneyaswamy temple’s trustee P. Kamaraju and others were present.

