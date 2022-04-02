Amara Raja wins gold at CII meet

April 02, 2022 00:45 IST

Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) bagged top honours at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII-SR) Excellence awards in recognition of the company’s adherence to the stringent environment, health and safety (EHS) practices.

ARBL won the gold and was adjudged the sectoral topper in the auto components vertical, thus standing among the twenty companies to be bestowed this honour among 194 participants. ARBL Chief Operations Officer C. Narasimhulu Naidu expressed delight at receiving the award and said the culture at the group allowed people to cultivate unique practices of involving and motivating people to replicate safety models and sustainable initiatives to meet the highest EHS standards.

Advertising

Advertising

ARBL’s Executive Director (Lead acid business) Harshavardhana Gourineni called it an example of the group keeping pace with the global sustainability challenges and promised to keep raising the bar.