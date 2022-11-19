Amara Raja wins CII quality circle competition

November 19, 2022 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Trending

CII Andhra Pradesh organised its 35th edition of the State-level quality circle competition for the year 2022 here on Saturday. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.’s team, 5 Stars, emerged the winners.

FeSi Iridium team from Electrosteel Castings Ltd. won the second place and Chittoor Cheetahs from Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. secured the third place.

