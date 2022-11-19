Amara Raja wins CII quality circle competition

Trending
- PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
- Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
- All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup
CII Andhra Pradesh organised its 35th edition of the State-level quality circle competition for the year 2022 here on Saturday. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.’s team, 5 Stars, emerged the winners.
ADVERTISEMENT
FeSi Iridium team from Electrosteel Castings Ltd. won the second place and Chittoor Cheetahs from Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. secured the third place.
ADVERTISEMENT