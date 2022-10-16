Amara Raja receives 125 awards at QCFI annual convention in Tirupati

Amara Raja Batteries Limited Chief Operations Officer C. Narasimhulu Naidu receiving the ‘Best Leadership Award’ at the Quality Circle Forum of India Tirupati chapter’s eighth annual convention on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The eighth annual convention of Quality Circle Forum of India’s (QCFI) Tirupati chapter came to a grand close here on Saturday, where Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) not only reaped a rich harvest of 125 awards, but also the coveted ‘Best Leadership Award’.

The company’s Chief Operations Officer C. Narasimhulu Naidu received the award from M. Gauthami, Chief Executive Officer of Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMC), Tirupati, at the closing ceremony held at SV College of Engineering campus. 1500 employees representing 70 companies formed into 220 teams to participate in various quality-related events, in which 205 teams bagged gold, while the remaining fifteen had to be content with silver awards.

While presenting the awards, Ms. Gauthami expressed delight at the growing importance to quality consciousness and stressed on the need for adherence to best manufacturing practices. QCFI Tirupati chapter Chairman G. Jagan Mohan said they had chosen the best industrial norms and quality systems to select the candidates for the awards. Tirupati Airport Director Raja Kishore, APIIC Zonal Manager S. Sony, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages plant head Raja Kumar, Apollo Tyres plant head Anand Satyamurthy and SVCE Principal N. Sudhakar Reddy took part.