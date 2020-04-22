Amara Raja partially commences operations

The Amara Raja Group has partially commenced manufacturing operations at four locations in the district, following the notification issued by the State and Central Governments to this effect.

The firm has put in place a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure social distancing, hygiene and safety.

The new SOP released by the company emphasises on a ‘new way of life’ that calls for radical behavioural changes on aspects like usage of transport, cafeteria, amenities, common areas and offices.

“Our teams have put in place a robust system to commence operations while safeguarding the well-being of our employees. We have been implementing several initiatives from the start of the crisis to combat the contagion, which now becomes our new SOP,” vice-chairman Jayadev Galla said. The focus is now on social distancing, screening and monitoring, disinfection and sanitisation, containment plan and prevention and awareness, he said.

The SOP document advocates installation and use of ‘Arogya Setu’, the mobile application launched by the Union Government, besides enabling a digital platform called ‘WE@AR’ to communicate and engage with its 16,000-plus employees. Mr. Galla said that the company is also taking care of the health and basic needs of the 800 migrant workers and their families at their campuses.