Amara Raja Group still operating from Andhra Pradesh, says Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath

December 03, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has refuted TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s allegation that the Amara Raja Group is mulling to move out of Andhra Pradesh and stop investing in the State because of the YSRCP government’s vindictive politics.

“Two Telugu dailies have been working under the directions of Mr. Naidu with an aim to tarnish the image of the State. Their efforts are aimed at ensuring political gains for Mr. Naidu and make him the Chief Minister,” Mr. Amarnath said while addressing the media here on Saturday.

“Has any representative of the company announced that they are not going to invest in Andhra Pradesh and are shifting their base to other States? Is there any rule that an industry or company should be in only one State and should not expand its operations to other States?” the Minister questioned.

Asserting that the Amara Raja Group was still operating in the State, Mr Amarnath said the TDP was spreading rumours only because its MP was a member of the group.

“The YSRCP government does not look at industries from political viewpoint. The government respects industries that not only generate revenue but also provide employment to local youth,” he said.

“If the government is really targeting industries of the TDP leaders, how is it that Heritage, which belongs to the family of Mr. Naidu, operating peacefully in Andhra Pradesh?” he questioned.

The Minister said that the State’s GDP (11.4%) was higher than the country’s (8.9%). He further said that the government would conduct an investors’ summit in Visakhapatnam in March next.

Stating that the works on the Ramayapatnam port were progressing at a good pace, Mr. Amarnath said the foundation stone for the Machilipatnam port would be laid this month. “The ₹95-crore Kakinada anchorage port renovation works too are progressing well,” he said.

The Minister said Andhra Pradesh was among the top three States in exports. He said Andhra Pradesh accounted for 45% of the total aqua exports. Similarly, 65% of shrimp exports were from Andhra Pradesh, he said.