Amara Raja group locks down its units

As part of its efforts to check the spread of COVID-19, the Amara Raja group has announced the shutdown of all its units and initiated preventive measures for the benefit of its 16,000-strong workforce.

The company has put in place a corporate task force, comprising senior leadership and medical professionals, to scan the entire operating environment (internal as well as external), review the operating guidelines released by the Central and State governments, and formulate and execute an action plan to check the pandemic.

Awareness drive

Apart from promoting awareness, the company has released posters, FAQs, audio-visual, and hoardings within its manufacturing locations, sales offices and cafeterias.

Headquartered in the city, the group has put in place measures such as making available hand sanitizers at all entry / exit gates and personal protective equipment such as masks. Besides, it is disinfecting work areas, which include high touch points, toilets and transport vehicles, and ensuring social distancing.

At Sri City

The Sri City industrial zone is under lockdown as all industries volunteered to shut their operations, and all gates are under surveillance.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sri City) B.H. Vimala Kumari rubbished rumours being spread on the social media platforms that some women employees staying in hostels in the neighbouring towns have contracted COVID-19. “Everyone is healthy,” she added. As the women employed in Sri City hailed from different places across the State, they would be sent home through special buses.