Amara Raja Group chairman calls it a day

Amara Raja Group chairman Ramachandra N. Galla at a meeting where he announced his retirement, in Tirupati on Friday.

14 August 2021 00:36 IST

Rmachandra N. Galla had set up the first industrial battery unit in Chittoor district in 1984

After founding and nurturing the Amara Raja Group for over three decades, its chairman Ramachandra N. Galla has finally decided to hang up his boots.

When the U.S.-based entrepreneur returned to India in 1984 to provide jobs to the unemployed youth of his native Chittoor district, he had chosen the rocky Karakambadi area, under the Tirumala hills, for his mission of introducing the hitherto unknown industrial battery in India.

Green belt

“The entire region, devoid of plantation, was converted into a green belt to facilitate a healthy working atmosphere. Not just here, even our Nunegundlapalli, Thenepalli, Petamitta and Diguvamagham plants are replete with greenery today,” Mr. Ramachandra told the media here on Friday, while announcing his retirement.

The decision on his retirement was taken in June at the company’s board meeting when Mr. Ramachandra chose not to seek reappointment and hand over the mantle to his son and vice-chairman Jayadev.

His maternal grandsons, Harshavardhana Gourineni and Vikramadithya Gourineni, who are being groomed since 2013 as a part of the succession planning exercise, will be on the board as Executive Directors.

Growth trajectory

Recalling the strides made during his long stint, Mr. Ramachandra said the Gallas had infused ₹6 crore as their first investment in the 1980s, which had grown to ₹6,000 crore today.

The first year’s production was a paltry 60 million Ampere hour (Ah), which had risen to 2,500 million Ah today.

“The automotive battery plant started in 2000 is among the biggest such plants in the world today,” Mr. Ramachandra said.

Refusing to be drawn into a conversation on the pollution-related issues, he said the company had always adhered to the highest standards, be it the environment, human resources and working atmosphere, to deliver the best in terms of product, service and quality of life.

Focus area

After making strides in the industrial, automobile and tubular batteries (used for home inverters), the group has added mobility as another core area of focus, coupled with energy.

“With enhanced focus on energy and mobility, we are working towards rolling out electric-powered vehicles in various formats,” said Mr. Jayadev.

The formal transition in the board will take place on Saturday.