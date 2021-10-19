Amara Raja Group among top 500 best employers in world

It figures in the list published by Forbes Magazine

Tirupati-based Amara Raja Group has been listed among the 500 best employers to work for across the globe, according to the ‘World’s Best Employer Ranking-2021’ published by the Forbes Magazine.

The only company from the Telugu States to appear in the list, the Amara Raja Group has also figured among the top five companies from India.

The study was conducted in partnership with market research firm Statista, which contacted 1.5 lakh full and part-time employees from 58 countries working for multinational companies and institutions.

The participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family, besides other employers in their respective industries. Though South Korean giant Samsung Electronics was ranked the highest, it was Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries that emerged as the best employer among the Indian companies.

The Amara Raja Group is ranked fourth in the list, after Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj.