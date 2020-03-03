Amara Raja clarifies on coronavirus case

TIRUPATI

03 March 2020 00:11 IST

In the wake of the admission of a Taiwanese national at SVRR Government General Hospital’s Corona isolation ward, Amara Raja group of companies has condemned reports in a section of the media that the person was employed by the company.

The company’s spokesperson clarified that the person, who had come from Taiwan for commissioning a new plant, complained of sore throat and running nose. He was immediately rushed to Ruia, where he was admitted at its Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) out of caution. His blood samples had been sent to Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, for further tests and the guest is under quarantine as a precautionary measure. The company rubbished the reports in a section of the media that claimed the person as having been infected with Corona virus and requested the media to observe restraint.

