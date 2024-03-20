GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amara Raja bags two excellence awards in Japan

March 20, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Two Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd (ARE&M) units, formerly Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., have bagged two prestigious Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance (JIPM)’s Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) Excellence Awards at the International Conference Centre in Kyoto, Japan.

JIPM gave the first award to ARE&M’s industrial battery manufacturing unit and the other to the automotive battery unit, recognising the group’s consistent vision and commitment in manufacturing excellence and quality.

The awards were received by Chief Operations Officer C. Narasimhulu Naidu, ISBU Operations Head M. Srinivasa Rao, ASBU Operations Head B. Muneeswar Naidu, Head (COE) M. Subhash, TPM Coordinator T. Rajesh and Biz HR Manager B. Eswara Rao.

Expressing delight at the wins, ARE&M Executive Director Harshavardhana Gourineni said that this achievement inspires them to bag the Special Award for all the battery plants by the financial year 2027. Chairman and Managing Director Jayadev Galla called the awards a true reflection of the highest standards maintained at their manufacturing units.

