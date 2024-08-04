Amara Hospital ties up with Belarus State University to enhance medical education and research

Tirupati-based Amara Hospital has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gomel State Medical University (GSMU) of Belarus to enhance academic and cultural cooperation in the field of medicine. This tie-up aims to promote clinical observations, training programmes and research collaborations between the two institutions.

Under this pact, GSMU students will have the opportunity to undergo clinical training at Amara Hospital, while the faculty members will participate in professional exchanges and collaborative research projects, besides conducting joint research workshops, conferences and cultural events.

GSMU Dean Karamyshau Andrei and Amara Hospital Managing Director Prasad Gourineni, while exchanging copies of the MoU on Sunday, stressed that this five-year agreement marks a significant milestone in the internationalisation of medical education and research.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) U. Sreehari, Medico Abroad Chairman V. Rajaram, Amara Hospital Chief Administrative Officer Venugopala Naidu, Parents Association President Veera Kiran, and Vice-President Priyawardhana Babu took part.