Amanchi and Hitesh join YSR Congress

Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan and Daggubati Hitesh Chenchuram, the son of former Ministers Venkateswara Rao and Purandareswari, joined the YSR Congress Party in the new State office that was inaugurated here on Wednesday.

The MLA who was elected as an independent joined the Telugu Desam Party, but announced that he was going to join YSRCP after the last session of the Legislative Assembly. Mr. Hitesh and his father Venkateswara Rao announced that they would sail with the YSRCP at a press conference on Tuesday.

The youth’s mother will however continue in the BJP, the father and son announced. The party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the two leaders with blue, white and green scarves. Muttamsetti (Avanthi) Srinivasa Rao who recently shifted from TDP to the YSRCP was also at the new office to give support to Mr. Krishna Mohan and Mr. Hitesh.