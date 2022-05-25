Amalapuram violence: Police verifying social media groups to trace accused

Vigil stepped up, stern action will be taken against trouble mongers, says DGP

Vigil stepped up, stern action will be taken against trouble mongers, says DGP

Police are verifying social media groups and CCTV footage to identify the persons who resorted to violence in Konaseema district headquarters on Tuesday.

Protesting against the government’s proposal to rename Konaseema district as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, miscreants indulged in arson in Amalapuram. Unidentified persons set fire to the houses of Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop and Mummudivaram MLA Ponnada Satish, and set ablaze a few buses and also attacked police personnel.

Suspecting that some miscreants spread rumours through social media groups that led to the violence in Amalapuram, police are verifying the mobile phone records, SMS and the CCTV footages at the Clock Tower, houses of Mr. Viswaroop and Mr. Satish, Collectorate and other places, said a police officer who is monitoring the situation.

Accused identified

The police reportedly identified some accused, who allegedly provoked the mob in Amalapuram, and stern action would be taken against the accused, said Director-General of Police (DGP) K. V. Rajendranath Reddy.

“The situation is under control. Public are requested to cooperate with the police in restoring peace in Amalapuram,” the DGP said.

Internet services were suspended in Amalapuram and some suspects were rounded up, said a senior police officer, who is camping in Amalapuram.

RTC services suspended

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Executive Director (Operations) K. S. Brahmananda Reddy said APSRTC bus services were suspended to Amalapuram soon after the violence.

“Buses headed to Amalapuram from Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and the neighbouring districts were suspended on Wednesday. We will restore the services after getting clearance from police and the district officials,” Mr. Brahmananda Reddy said.

Fire tenders deployed

Regional Fire Officer G. Srinivasulu said that fire tenders from Bhimavaram, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Ravulapalem and other stations were kept ready at Amalapuram as a precautionary measure.

“Special vehicles have been positioned at strategic locations with necessary fire personnel in the town on Wednesday,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.