Andhra Pradesh

Amalapuram-Ravulapalem road made national highway

Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop on Tuesday thanked the Central government for designating the Amalapuram-Ravulapalem road as a national highway in Konaseema region of East Godavari district.

The new road has been designated as NH 216-E, which passes through Konaseema region. The total length of the road is nearly 30 km.

“On September 27, the Ministry of Road Transportation and Highways issued a gazette notification, declaring the Amalapuram-Ravulapalem road as a national highway,” Mr. Viswaroop said in a press release.

According to the gazette, the highway goes via the Palivela route in the Konaseema region.


