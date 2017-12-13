Amalapuram philatelist collects stamps on Mahabharata

India Post released a mega issue of stamps on Mahabharata last month at ‘Sant Sammelan’ organised as part of the International Gita Mahotsav. Manoj Sinha, Union minister of State for communications released this issue, in Kurukshetra.

Krishna Kameswar Putsa, a popular philatelist of Amalapuram town, collected these stamps.

The major aspects of Mahabharata, including Arjuna foiling the Matsya yantra, burning the Khandava vana, Bhima cutting Jarasandha into two halves, playing dice, Vanavasa, Gitopadesam by Lord Krishna, the Kurukshetra war and throne ceremony of Dharmaraja, are pictorially depicted in the stamps. The issue consists of a sheetlet of 18 stamps (12 stamps costing ₹15 each, 4 stamps costing ₹25 each, two stamps costing ₹50 and ₹100 each. ) and two miniature sheets (costing ₹100 and ₹50 respectively.)

Mahabharata is an epic narrative of the Kurukshetra war and the fates of the Kaurava and the Pandava princes.