Amalapuram locals agree to part with land for new medical college

KAKINADA

21 September 2020 23:39 IST

50 acres needed for the institute

Private landowners and farmers of Samanasa panchayat on Friday consented to part with their land for the proposed government medical college in Amalapuram rural mandal of East Godavari district.

The State Government has recently sanctioned a government medical college, for which an estimated ₹500 crore would be spent in Konaseema area in the district.

In the maiden talks held with private land owners and farmers on Friday, Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop and Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha said that a total of 50 acres of land would be required for the medical college.

The State Government would offer the package as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition and Resettlement Act.

“The three-month search for the land has ended as locals from Samanasa and Chintada Garuvu villages have expressed their willingness to part with their land for the medical college. A final round of talks will soon be held to fix the final price for the land to be gathered,” said Mr. Viswaroop.

“The site has been finalised for the new medical college at Samanasa panchayat in Amalapuram rural mandal. Further talks will be held with landowners in coming weeks to proceed with the land acquisition. The final financial package is yet to be finalised for the land,” Mr. Lakshmisha told The Hindu.

400-KV sub-station

At the same meeting held at the Amalapuram municipal office, Mr. Viswaroop said that the State government has sanctioned a 400-KV capacity power sub-station for Amalapuram Assembly constituency, providing better electricity connectivity for the aqua industry as well as to domestic consumers.

“Search is on to identify the 50 acres of land near Amalapuram,” Mr. Viswaroop said. Amalapuram Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik and other Revenue officials were present at the talks.