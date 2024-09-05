GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amadalavalasa MLA urges people to extend support to flood victims

September 05, 2024

The Hindu Bureau
Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravikumar flagging off van carrying relief materials, at Peddapeta of Srikakulam district on Thursday.

Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravikumar flagging off van carrying relief materials, at Peddapeta of Srikakulam district on Thursday.

Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravikumar on Thursday urged people to extend their support to flood victims of Vijayawada by sending donations, rice, vegetables and utensils. He flagged off a van carrying relief materials — two tonnes of rice and one tonne of vegetables supplied by NGO Action in Rural Technology and Service (ARTS) founder Nuka Sanyasi Rao and other members at Peddapeta in Srikakulam district .

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) District Development Manager Ramesh Krishna hailed the initiative of the locals and tribals who donated vegetables which would be distributed to flood victims in Vijayawada and surrounding areas.

CPI(M) Srikakulam district leaders D. Govinda Rao and B. Krishnamurthy said that the ₹41,478 amount collected through donations had been sent to party’s State office to buy essential goods for the needy people in flood affected areas.

