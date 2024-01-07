GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ambati Rayudu says he quit YSRCP to participate in ILT20 to be held in Dubai

In a post on X, the cricketer, who had joined the ruling party only on December 28, 2023, says he is required to be politically non-affiliated in order to play the tournament beginning from January 19

January 07, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A file photo of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcoming former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu into the YSRCP on December 28, 2023.



Former cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu, who announced his decision to quit the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), said in a post on X on Sunday that he was required to be politically non-affiliated to participate in the International League Twenty20 (ILT20) cricket tournament scheduled to begin in Dubai from January 19.

Mr. Rayudu stated that he would be representing Mumbai Indians in the ILT20, for which he ought to be not affiliated to any political party in order to play professional sport. Thus, Mr. Rayudu sought to convey the message that he was leaving the YSRCP due to his involvement in the cricketing event.

It was only on December 28, 2023, that Mr. Rayudu joined the YSRCP, when he was welcomed into the party by its president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speculation is rife that the denial of ticket to contest as the YSRCP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha seat in the general elections was the reason for his decision to resign from the ruling party.

In his message on X on Saturday, Mr. Rayudu stated that he wished to stay out of politics for a little while, and he would convey his further action in the due course of time.

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / cricket

