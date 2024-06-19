AM Green gets ‘CertifHy EU RFNBO’ pre-certification for its green ammonia project in Kakinada

AM Green (formerly Greenko ZeroC) has secured the ‘CertifHy EU RFNBO’ pre-certification for its green ammonia project, which is likely to be commissioned by early 2025 in Kakinada. The company aims to set up one of the world’s largest green ammonia facilities with an estimated production of five million tons per annum by 2030.

CertifHy is a leading renewable hydrogen and e-fuel certification provider, it oversees the alignment with the European market requirements for Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO). The pre-certification critically evaluates potential weaknesses early in the design phase, saving time and resources on modifications in the later stages — it is crucial for the facilitation of the Final Investment Decisions (FID) or offtake negotiations.

“The pre-certification issued to our Kakinada plant underscores our commitment to providing carbon-free energy solutions globally while meeting the highest standards. This is a significant milestone for AM Green as it reinforces our position as a leading energy transition solutions platform helping to decarbonise industries like refineries, shipping, fertilisers, power generation, and chemicals,” said the company’s founder and group president in an official release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.