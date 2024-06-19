GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AM Green gets ‘CertifHy EU RFNBO’ pre-certification for its green ammonia project in Kakinada

Published - June 19, 2024 07:27 am IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the green ammonia project being built by AM Green in Kakinada.

A view of the green ammonia project being built by AM Green in Kakinada.

AM Green (formerly Greenko ZeroC) has secured the ‘CertifHy EU RFNBO’ pre-certification for its green ammonia project, which is likely to be commissioned by early 2025 in Kakinada. The company aims to set up one of the world’s largest green ammonia facilities with an estimated production of five million tons per annum by 2030.

CertifHy is a leading renewable hydrogen and e-fuel certification provider, it oversees the alignment with the European market requirements for Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO). The pre-certification critically evaluates potential weaknesses early in the design phase, saving time and resources on modifications in the later stages — it is crucial for the facilitation of the Final Investment Decisions (FID) or offtake negotiations.

“The pre-certification issued to our Kakinada plant underscores our commitment to providing carbon-free energy solutions globally while meeting the highest standards. This is a significant milestone for AM Green as it reinforces our position as a leading energy transition solutions platform helping to decarbonise industries like refineries, shipping, fertilisers, power generation, and chemicals,” said the company’s founder and group president in an official release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.